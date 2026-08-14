Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right Reform UK, triumphantly returned to the UK Parliament on Friday by winning the Clacton by-election. Despite the major parties' boycott, he secured 22,239 votes, surpassing the tally from the 2024 general election. His main opponent was comedian 'Count Binface,' who garnered 9,455 votes.

The by-election, attracting widespread attention, was notable for featuring the self-styled 'intergalactic space warrior,' whose real name is Jonathan David Harvey. He campaigned dressed as a trash can. Alongside him, 32 other fringe and novelty candidates contested, creating a spectacle dubbed as a 'circus' by critics.

The election was triggered by Farage's resignation amid financial scrutiny. Although he claimed to seek public judgment, the event drew criticism over its GBP 250,000 cost. While Farage promised Reform UK would cover the expenses, legal responsibility remains with the public. Expectations are set on how Farage and Reform UK will navigate ongoing challenges, financial issues, and political competition from the right.