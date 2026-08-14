Nigel Farage Under Investigation Again

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is once again under scrutiny as a parliamentary standards investigation into his conduct is active on the UK parliament's website. This follows an update on Friday showing its previous suspension status updated to active.

The timing of this update coincides with Farage's recent re-election to parliament. This has led to increased attention on the proceedings and speculation about the implications for Farage's political career.

The investigation's resumption highlights the continuing scrutiny surrounding Farage and raises questions over the reasons behind the renewed probe amid his return to parliament.