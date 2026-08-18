Paramount seeks $1.88 billion bond from state AGs over merger lawsuit

Paramount ​Skydance on ​Monday asked a ‌U.S. judge ​to require a dozen states ‌challenging its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery to post a $1.88 billion bond ‌to address the costs of ‌delay in completing a tie-up.

The company must pay a fee of $7 ⁠million ​a ⁠day if the $110 billion merger does not ⁠close by September 30. Paramount ​noted the trial on the states ⁠legal challenge is scheduled for March and ⁠by ​the time it concludes and final legal briefs ⁠are submitted, it will have paid ⁠Warner ⁠Bros shareholders an unrecoverable $1.3 billion in "ticking fees."