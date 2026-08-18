Paramount seeks $1.88 billion bond from state AGs over merger lawsuit
Paramount Skydance on Monday asked a U.S. judge to require a dozen states challenging its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery to post a $1.88 billion bond to address the costs of delay in completing a tie-up.
The company must pay a fee of $7 million a day if the $110 billion merger does not close by September 30. Paramount noted the trial on the states legal challenge is scheduled for March and by the time it concludes and final legal briefs are submitted, it will have paid Warner Bros shareholders an unrecoverable $1.3 billion in "ticking fees."