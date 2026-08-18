Calls for Connectivity: Rights Council Urges Restoration in PoJK

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir demands immediate internet restoration, highlighting its impact on human rights, communication, and the economy. The Council also insists on transparency regarding an alleged student suicide, urging the release of investigative findings to ensure accountability in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:57 IST
Calls for Connectivity: Rights Council Urges Restoration in PoJK
Aftermath of violence in PoJK's Muzaffarabad (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoJK

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has issued an urgent plea for the restoration of internet services, citing profound impacts on fundamental rights. The ongoing internet shutdown, they assert, has hampered students, freelancers, and businesses, while also straining communication for Kashmiris abroad.

According to the Council, the digital disruption has not only affected freedom of expression but has also resulted in significant financial losses across various sectors. They argue that internet connectivity is critical for employment, education, and human rights protection, demanding its reinstatement across PoJK without any more delays.

In addition, the Council has raised concerns over an unresolved investigation into an alleged student suicide in Muzaffarabad. They have urged the Education Department to release the findings of an investigative committee, citing the need for transparency and accountability in educational environments.

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