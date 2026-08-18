Einride Boosts Fleet with Tesla Trucks, Shares Surge
Einride AB, a Swedish freight technology firm, anticipates doubling its revenue growth rate in the latter half of the year. The company sealed a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi trucks starting in September, resulting in a 17% hike in its premarket share price.
Einride AB, noted for its advancements in freight technology, revealed an ambitious projection to more than double its revenue growth in the upcoming months. The announcement was coupled with a new agreement to expand its fleet by 500 Tesla Semi trucks.
The deal, expected to significantly enhance its operational capacity, appeared to invigorate market confidence, as seen with a notable 17% surge in premarket trading of its shares on Tuesday.
The Swedish company plans to begin deploying these groundbreaking Tesla vehicles starting in September, positioning itself at the forefront of eco-friendly freight transition.