Court Hearing Set for Sonia Gandhi's Alleged 'Vande Mataram' Intervention

A legal case has been initiated against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly showing disrespect towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day event. The Ghaziabad MP-MLA court is set to hear the matter on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Vishnu Gupta claims Gandhi deliberately intervened during the song's rendition at Congress's New Delhi headquarters on August 15.

The complaint, filed by Hindu Sena national president Gupta, accuses Gandhi of actively interfering with the performance of 'Vande Mataram', a move he says was captured on video. Gupta asserts the intervention was intentional, seeking judicial review of the audiovisual recordings. The complaint is lodged under amended provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and related laws.

Gupta, speaking with ANI, emphasized that the complaint targets Gandhi's alleged actions rather than mere non-participation, citing past Supreme Court rulings. The complaint further highlights the 2026 amendment to the national honor law extending protection to the national song. Gupta expects the court to issue a notice to Gandhi, hoping she will respond or appear in court.