Rajasthan's Shelter Revolution: Home for Nomadic Communities

Rajasthan government has provided housing for 473 families from nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. This initiative, part of broader welfare efforts, addresses social and economic marginalization. Supported by philanthropists and grassroots workers, these efforts aim to integrate historically marginalized communities into the mainstream through permanent shelter, education, and livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:19 IST
Rajasthan's Shelter Revolution: Home for Nomadic Communities
Rajasthan allots homes to 473 nomadic families; diaspora-backed welfare efforts gain momentum (Photo/RANA). Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government has launched an ambitious housing project, allocating flats to 473 families from nomadic, semi-nomadic, and denotified communities. This state-backed initiative, announced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on August 13, aims to tackle longstanding issues of permanent shelter provision for communities traditionally plagued by social and economic marginalization.

This development dovetails with years of grassroots welfare campaigns across Rajasthan. Indian-American philanthropists, along with local organizations, have supported initiatives focusing on sanitation, employment, and education. Prem Bhandari, a prominent figure in these efforts, applauds this government move, underscoring the pivotal role of individuals like Durgadas Ji in community integration and upliftment.

The historical label of 'criminal tribes' has cast a long shadow over these communities, despite the repeal of discriminatory laws in 1952. Efforts such as community gatherings and employment fairs, supported by organizations like the Rajasthan Association of North America, mark significant strides towards social inclusion. As emphasis shifts to educational opportunities, community leaders stress the transformative potential of nurturing future generations through targeted scholarships and support programs.

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