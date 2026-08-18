IGPL 2026 Season 2: Golf Action Returns to India with a Star-Studded Lineup

The second half of the IGPL 2026 Season 2 resumes in six weeks, featuring nine events across India and UAE. With top Indian golf stars and international exposure, the IGPL continues to grow stronger, promoting golf and expanding fan bases through unique team championships and franchise-hosted invitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:53 IST
IGPL 2026 Season 2: Golf Action Returns to India with a Star-Studded Lineup
Gaganjeet Bhullar. (Photo: IGPL). Image Credit: ANI

The much-anticipated second half of the IGPL 2026 Season 2 is all set to resume in six weeks. This follows a successful first half covering six events, five held in Africa and one in India, as stated in the official release.

Of the upcoming nine events, eight will be hosted across various Indian cities, while the tour kicks off in UAE at the prestigious Al Hamra Golf Course, Ras al Khaimah. The events are expected to attract crowds with their star-studded line-ups featuring prominent Indian golf stars.

'We aim to promote the sport and expand our fan base,' remarked Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of the AM Green IGPL. The second half will not only showcase world-class talent but also continue building the much-discussed partnership between the Asian Tour and the IGPL, offering players exposure to international courses.

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