East Bengal and SC Delhi Set for Durand Cup Showdown in Kolkata

In what promises to be a riveting clash, East Bengal FC will take on SC Delhi in the first semi-final of the 135th Durand Cup at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. The match, scheduled for a 19:00 IST kickoff, holds immense significance as a spot in the final is on the line.

Throughout the tournament, East Bengal has displayed remarkable defensive fortitude, conceding just a solitary goal—way back in their opening match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, they have crafted a compact and disciplined defensive unit that has withstood considerable pressure. This solidity will be tested by SC Delhi's formidable attack, a side that has netted 21 goals over four matches, led by Brazilian forward Rodriguinho.

For SC Delhi, head coach Tomasz Tchorz, the upcoming encounter signifies a historical achievement as the club progresses to its first semi-final. His team blends attacking ambition with structured play, focusing on territorial control and efficient movement of the ball. While East Bengal relies on tactical resilience, SC Delhi aims to leverage their offensive firepower to disrupt the home side's defense in a game that's as much about football strategy as it is about pride and city rivalry.