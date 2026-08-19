Tragic Blaze Claims Nine Lives in Kolkata Hotel
A devastating hotel fire in Kolkata, India, claimed the lives of at least nine individuals, including a child. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, underscored the urgent need for heightened safety measures in the region, as local police launched an investigation into the tragic event.
A horrific fire swept through a hotel in Kolkata, India's eastern city, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least nine people, police confirmed. Among the deceased was a child, adding to the heartbreak of the incident.
The deadly blaze happened on Wednesday, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene as thick smoke engulfed the building. Authorities are still piecing together the events leading up to the fire.
Local officials announced an investigation to determine the cause and any lapses in safety protocols, aiming to prevent such tragedies in the future. The tragedy has raised alarms over the adequacy of fire safety regulations in the area.
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