Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

The absence of an efficient drainage system has caused extended waterlogging at the Katapol underpass in Serampore, endangering residents and challenging commuters. Heavy rains across West Bengal have exacerbated water-related disruptions, compelling government interventions to alleviate the situation in various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:09 IST
Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges
Waterlogging at Serampore underpass (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Serampore, prolonged waterlogging at the Katapol underpass due to inadequate drainage has become a significant issue for both commuters and residents. The stagnant water, which lingers for up to 15 days, poses severe risks, as highlighted by local resident Amit Shaw. The challenging conditions force residents to navigate dangerous routes, compounding the inconvenience of crossing railway tracks.

This scenario unfolds amidst heavy rainfall across different regions of West Bengal, where widespread waterlogging disrupts daily life. In response to the crisis, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari noted that government agencies are collaborating to provide assistance in affected areas like Purba Medinipur. Efforts include accommodating displaced citizens and facilitating relief operations, as highlighted by the deployment of ministers and emergency services.

Across the state, including Kolkata and its neighboring districts, intermittent downpours have resulted in urban flooding. Civic bodies are actively working to mitigate these challenges by deploying pumps and emergency teams to manage water levels. Despite continuous efforts, water stagnation during monsoons remains a recurring problem in many municipalities.

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