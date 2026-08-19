Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Indian benchmark indices opened with a decline due to escalating geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices. Sensex and Nifty showed marginal losses as conflicting signals from international fronts affected investor sentiment. Meanwhile, sectors like FMCG and IT showed resilience, while safe haven gold saw prices soar amid uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:51 IST
Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian stock market started the day on a subdued note, with benchmark indices feeling the strain from increased commodity prices and geopolitical strains. Sensex opened slightly down at 77,218.05 compared to the previous close of 77,235.46, while Nifty slipped below 24,200, affected by the uncertain atmosphere stemming from tensions between Tehran and Washington over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

At the last report, Nifty stood at 24,072.25, a drop of 82.65 points, or 0.34%, and Sensex was at 76,990.55, down 244.91 points, or 0.32%. Market sectors were predominantly in the red, with particular pressure on auto, metal, and realty stocks, while FMCG, IT, and telecom indices showed some promise in the morning’s trade.

In gains and losses, BSE saw HCL Tech, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever leading the rise, whereas Tata Steel and SBI were among the top losers. Similarly, NSE witnessed HCL Tech and ITC among the gainers, with Hindalco and Reliance among the major losing shares. Gold prices surged as investor interest pivoted towards safe havens against the backdrop of easing US Treasury yields, while oil continued its upward trend for the fourth consecutive session.

Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the global market's pressure due to US-Iran hostilities, rising Brent crude prices, and fears sparked by Trump's threats, affecting equities, especially AI-linked stocks. Analyst Vipin Dixena noted cautious sentiment in the Indian market despite a stabilizing trend after declines, observing potential technical rebounds if key support zones hold strong.

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