Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached a concerning milestone, with confirmed cases surpassing 5,000, according to recent government data released on Tuesday.

The public health institute's latest situation report reveals a cumulative total of 5,021 cases, including 2,378 deaths, highlighting the need for urgent intervention.

This severe public health crisis continues to strain the country's healthcare system as authorities work tirelessly to curb the virus's spread.