In a volatile session for global markets, long-term bond yields stabilized near historic highs as China's robotics powerhouse, Unitree, saw its stock soar on debut, escalating six-fold above its initial offer price.

The ongoing bond selloff has traders speculating whether optimistic growth outlooks or fears of runaway inflation and government spending are the cause. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury prepares to add $16 billion in 20-year debt amidst scrutiny on its inflation control strategies.

China's economic scene presents a different narrative. While sovereign bond yields hit record highs, Unitree's technology-driven market performance highlights strong demand, with its IPO vastly oversubscribed. This backdrop coincides with the World Robot Conference, drawing significant attention to robotics as a viable business sector.