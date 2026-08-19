Stalemate in Gaza: Kushner's Efforts Struggle to Make Headway

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Trump's envoy, concluded his talks in Jerusalem with no significant progress on the U.S. plan to end the Gaza conflict. Despite discussions with Israeli and Hamas leaders, both sides remain entrenched in their demands amidst ongoing hostilities and a pending national election in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:35 IST
Stalemate in Gaza: Kushner's Efforts Struggle to Make Headway
Kushner

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, departed Jerusalem on Monday without any breakthrough after diplomatic talks with Israeli and Hamas leaders aimed at reviving a stalled U.S. plan to end the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Kushner's meetings included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas political leaders, but both parties stood firm on their demands, complicating efforts to advance the peace process before Israel's upcoming national election in October.

The discussions focused on disarmament, reconstruction, and public health, yet Israeli military operations and Gaza's defense stance underscore the complexity of reaching a resolution. Reconstruction of Gaza, contingent on Hamas's disarmament, remains a contentious issue.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Pushes for Deconfliction Among Israel, Turkey, and Syria Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Pushes for Deconfliction Among Israel, Turkey, and Syria Amid Rising Te...

Global
2
Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer Amid Health Concerns

Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer Amid Health Concerns

Global
3
Venezuela's Economic Surge in 2026: Oil Sector Leads the Way

Venezuela's Economic Surge in 2026: Oil Sector Leads the Way

Global
4
Fedorov's Bold Call: Wartime Elections Amid Ukraine's Crisis

Fedorov's Bold Call: Wartime Elections Amid Ukraine's Crisis

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026