Stalemate in Gaza: Kushner's Efforts Struggle to Make Headway
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Trump's envoy, concluded his talks in Jerusalem with no significant progress on the U.S. plan to end the Gaza conflict. Despite discussions with Israeli and Hamas leaders, both sides remain entrenched in their demands amidst ongoing hostilities and a pending national election in Israel.
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, departed Jerusalem on Monday without any breakthrough after diplomatic talks with Israeli and Hamas leaders aimed at reviving a stalled U.S. plan to end the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Kushner's meetings included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas political leaders, but both parties stood firm on their demands, complicating efforts to advance the peace process before Israel's upcoming national election in October.
The discussions focused on disarmament, reconstruction, and public health, yet Israeli military operations and Gaza's defense stance underscore the complexity of reaching a resolution. Reconstruction of Gaza, contingent on Hamas's disarmament, remains a contentious issue.