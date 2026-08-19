Stalemate in Gaza: Kushner's Efforts Struggle to Make Headway

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, departed Jerusalem on Monday without any breakthrough after diplomatic talks with Israeli and Hamas leaders aimed at reviving a stalled U.S. plan to end the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Kushner's meetings included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas political leaders, but both parties stood firm on their demands, complicating efforts to advance the peace process before Israel's upcoming national election in October.

The discussions focused on disarmament, reconstruction, and public health, yet Israeli military operations and Gaza's defense stance underscore the complexity of reaching a resolution. Reconstruction of Gaza, contingent on Hamas's disarmament, remains a contentious issue.