Colombia's Rising Fiscal Deficit: An Economic Challenge

Colombia is anticipating a substantial fiscal deficit, expected to hit close to 7% of its gross domestic product by 2026, as reported by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday. The lead analyst for the country, Richard Francis, highlighted that these projections currently do not account for the reconstruction costs following last week's earthquake.

The devastating event has the potential to further inflate the deficit this year, potentially adding approximately half a percentage point to GDP. However, Francis cautioned that it remains premature to provide a definitive estimate of the quake-related expenditures.

As Colombia grapples with these economic challenges, the accurate assessment of additional financial burdens due to natural disasters will be crucial for fiscal planning and stability.