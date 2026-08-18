Colombia's Rising Fiscal Deficit: An Economic Challenge

Colombia faces a significant fiscal deficit, projected to reach nearly 7% of GDP by 2026, according to Fitch Ratings. The estimate excludes potential reconstruction costs from a recent earthquake, which could add half a percentage point to this year's deficit, though forecasts remain tentative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:42 IST
Colombia's Rising Fiscal Deficit: An Economic Challenge
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Colombia is anticipating a substantial fiscal deficit, expected to hit close to 7% of its gross domestic product by 2026, as reported by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday. The lead analyst for the country, Richard Francis, highlighted that these projections currently do not account for the reconstruction costs following last week's earthquake.

The devastating event has the potential to further inflate the deficit this year, potentially adding approximately half a percentage point to GDP. However, Francis cautioned that it remains premature to provide a definitive estimate of the quake-related expenditures.

As Colombia grapples with these economic challenges, the accurate assessment of additional financial burdens due to natural disasters will be crucial for fiscal planning and stability.

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