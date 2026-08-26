Cricket-Sri Lanka 199-3 after India enforce follow-on
Pasindu Sooriyabandara's unbeaten 90 powered Sri Lanka to 199-3 at tea after India enforced the follow-on on the penultimate day of the second and final test in Colombo on Wednesday.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara's unbeaten 90 powered Sri Lanka to 199-3 at tea after India enforced the follow-on on the penultimate day of the second and final test in Colombo on Wednesday.
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