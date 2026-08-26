Cricket-Sri Lanka 199-3 after India enforce follow-on

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 15:09 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka 199-3 after India enforce follow-on

Pasindu ​Sooriyabandara's unbeaten ​90 powered ‌Sri Lanka ​to 199-3 at tea after India ‌enforced the follow-on on the penultimate day of the second and final ‌test in Colombo on Wednesday.

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