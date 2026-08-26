Soccer-Palace sign defender Disasi on loan from Chelsea

Crystal Palace ​have signed ​defender Axel ‌Disasi on ​loan from Chelsea, the Premier League ‌club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old made 61 appearances for Chelsea since joining ‌from Monaco in 2023.

Disasi had ‌a loan spell with West Ham United last season, making 14 Premier League ⁠appearances ​for ⁠them. "I'm very happy. The club has been ⁠going in a very good direction, ​so I think it was ⁠the right place for me to keep ⁠going," ​Disasi said in a statement.

The France international was part ⁠of the squad that reached the ⁠2022 ⁠World Cup final in Qatar.