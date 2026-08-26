Nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims, including 105 Indians, missing as flash floods devastates Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet

Nearly 400 pilgrims, including over 100 Indians travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have lost contact at the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint following early Wednesday morning flash floods that destroyed roads, damaged critical infrastructure, and swept through villages along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet. The Kathmandu Post reported that 384 pilgrims, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, were scheduled to cross the border on Wednesday, adding that contact has not been established with the pilgrims except for a few. The affected pilgrims are clients of various travel agencies.

Among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa district of Nepal are 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, the country's Tourism Board said, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies. Authorities confirmed that efforts are underway to establish communication with the pilgrims and evaluate their current safety and condition.

"Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 am (local time). on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," NTB said in an update on X, giving "preliminary details of missing tourists". "A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas. The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies," it said.

The Kathmandu Post noted that security forces, including the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army, have been heavily mobilised, utilising 14 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations. Additionally, nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at Timure near the Nepal-China border are currently missing. Major damage has been reported across local market areas and security posts.

Authorities are urging residents near the Trishuli River to stay away from riverbanks and move to safer ground, though the Kathmandu Post noted that officials expect the flood's impact to weaken as it moves downstream. Meanwhile, drone footage from the Nuwakot district reveals extreme devastation caused by the ongoing floods, and the epicentre of the disaster has become completely inaccessible because linking roads have been swept away.

While official causes remain unconfirmed, the Kathmandu Post reported that officials at Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division received informal information that a landslide may have blocked a river in Tibet before the swollen river burst through. This comes as a sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering Tibet, has caused large-scale damage. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has also called a meeting to discuss the flooding and the government response, the report said. (ANI)