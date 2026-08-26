EXCLUSIVE-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 17:54 IST
EXCLUSIVE-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say

RASTGerman Finance Minister ​Lars Klingbeil plans to meet UniCredit ​CEO Andrea Orcel, government sources ‌told Reuters, ​in a first sign that Berlin is willing to engage directly with the Italian bank over its Commerzbank ‌bid.

Klingbeil has invited Orcel to a meeting at the finance ministry in Berlin on Sept. 14, the sources said on Wednesday. The minister will outline the German ‌government's position in talks with Orcel and emphasize Commerzbank's role in financing the German ‌economy, and its importance to Frankfurt as a financial centre, according to the sources.

"This complements the talks between the two banks, which remain responsible for discussing the way forward directly," one source ⁠added. Berlin ​had previously insisted ⁠that UniCredit and Commerzbank hold direct talks before it engaged with the Italian lender.

Commerzbank's campaign against a ⁠UniCredit takeover faded in July after the Italian lender accumulated a stake of up ​to 49.65%, which is sufficient to determine shareholder resolutions. The German government, which still ⁠holds just over 12% in the Frankfurt-based lender following its rescue during the global financial crisis, had ⁠long ​resisted a takeover, as had Commerzbank management.

Commerzbank's supervisory board chair, Jens Weidmann, said on Sunday Berlin should retain its Commerzbank stake for now, despite the holding having ⁠originated in a rescue package during the global financial crisis. Orcel's approach had been ⁠described by the ⁠German government as hostile and aggressive. The UniCredit CEO, for his part, had pushed for talks with the German government and ‌employee representatives.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

Global
2
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Global
3
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Global
4
IIT Delhi student seeks impartial probe into death of MSc student Rishikesh Kumar

IIT Delhi student seeks impartial probe into death of MSc student Rishikesh ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026