DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 ** LONDON - Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is visiting London. (To Aug. 28) ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer ​Stenergard receives Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze with the two ministers holding a press conference – 0930 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco at the State Department – ​1330 GMT TORONTO/NEW YORK- Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a nine-day visit to Canada and the United States, with trade, investment and ‌global economic cooperation ​at the centre of her agenda. The tour will take her to Toronto, Chicago, Asheville and New York, bringing together bilateral economic diplomacy, investor engagement and India's participation in the G20 Finance Track. (To Sep. 2) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (To Aug. 31) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To Aug. 30)

ABUJA/ADDIS ABADA - Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. (To August 29) NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - Vietnam's foreign minister Le Hoai Trung is scheduled to pay an official visit to Myanmar and co-chair the 10th Meeting of Vietnam-Myanmar Bilateral Cooperation VILNIUS/RIGA - European Council President Antonio Costa ‌meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius and Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs in Riga. NEW DELHI - UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed set to visit India with focus on sustainable development (to Aug 28) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 ** NGERULMUD - Foreign Minister of Taiwan Lin Chia-lung will lead a delegation to Palau to attend the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and deepen partnerships with Pacific Island countries. (To Sept. 3) TALLINN - Lithuania’s New Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius to visit Estonia. BERLIN - At the invitation of Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will attend a meeting on the preparation of the EU's multiannual financial framework for 2028-2034 in Berlin. The informal lunch meeting will also be attended by the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark and the Federal Chancellor of Austria. PRAGUE - European Council President Antonio Costa meets Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague. - 1230 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store outside Berlin's chancellery. - 1820 GMT BYDGOSZCZ, Poland - Minister of Foreign Affairs of ‌Poland Radosław Sikorski and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will visit Belma, the state-owned company that produce mines among other munitions - 2200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 WARSAW - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will visit Belma, the state-owned company that produce mines among other munitions – 2200 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 ICELAND – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (to September 1) BISHKEK - Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping begins a state visit to Kyrgyzstan (to September 1) BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (to September 1) ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gather in North Carolina (To Sep. 1)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 22nd Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (to September 2). ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 BANGKOK - Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Thailand. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to September 4).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 54th Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their output policy. The seven include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ⁠will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image ​Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence (To Sep. 9) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 COLOMBO - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reportedly scheduled to undertake an ⁠official visit to Sri Lanka (To Sep. 10) LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (to Sept 11). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting. (To Sept. 11) TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (to Sept 20). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - US President Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland to attend the final rounds of the Amgen Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, according to a White House official cited by the New York Post. (To Sept. 13) NEW DELHI - ⁠Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make his first visit to India for the BRICS Summit. (To Sep. 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To Sept 18). MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila (to September 22). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA - 205th Anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to September 19). RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks ⁠53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal. WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, US President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon. SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to September 29). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (to October 1).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election.

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election. LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

CZECH ⁠REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council. BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World ⁠Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council. (To Oct 16) ** GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 TUESDAY, OCTOBER ‌27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct. 31) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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