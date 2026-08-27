South Korea media commission says Meta's youth protection changes should apply globally

​South ​Korea's media ‌regulator said on ​Thursday Meta's measures ‌to better protect young users from potentially addictive social media ‌features should ideally be applied ‌to young users worldwide, rather than just in ⁠specific markets.

The ​Korea ⁠Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) said ⁠in a statement to Reuters ​that social media providers ⁠needed to take greater responsibility ⁠to ​protect minors and noted that seven bills aimed ⁠at strengthening youth protection ⁠on ⁠social networking platforms were pending in South ‌Korea's ‌parliament.