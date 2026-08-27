South Korea media commission says Meta's youth protection changes should apply globally
South Korea's media regulator said on Thursday Meta's measures to better protect young users from potentially addictive social media features should ideally be applied to young users worldwide, rather than just in specific markets.
The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) said in a statement to Reuters that social media providers needed to take greater responsibility to protect minors and noted that seven bills aimed at strengthening youth protection on social networking platforms were pending in South Korea's parliament.