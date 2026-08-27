Malaysia Maps Nuclear Workforce as SMRs Enter Future Energy Plans

Malaysia is putting people and skills at the centre of its emerging nuclear energy plans, using new workforce modelling tools to understand how many specialists could be needed, what expertise they must have and when those professionals would need to be ready as the country explores future nuclear power and research reactor projects.

A five-day national workshop held earlier this month brought together representatives from MyPOWER Corporation, the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, the country's nuclear regulator, national utility, universities and training institutions. The programme focused on human resource development modelling, giving participants a practical way to turn possible nuclear development scenarios into detailed projections for recruitment, education, training and institutional capacity.

Malaysia does not operate a commercial nuclear power reactor today, yet it already has decades of nuclear experience through the TRIGA PUSPATI research reactor in Bangi, which has supported isotope production, neutron imaging, research and professional training for more than four decades. Renewed interest in nuclear power, including small modular reactors (SMRs), has made workforce preparation increasingly important as Malaysia considers how nuclear technology could fit within its future energy mix.

New SMR Model Brings Workforce Planning Closer to Emerging Technology

The workshop's major developments was the introduction of an updated version of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Nuclear Power Human Resource (NPHR) Modelling Tool, now equipped with a module specifically designed for SMRs.

The NPHR model was first released in 2011 and earlier versions concentrated largely on conventional large light water reactor programmes. Growing international interest in smaller reactors has changed the workforce questions countries need to answer, since SMR projects can have different staffing structures, organizational arrangements and competency requirements. The updated model reflects these differences through revised job categories and assumptions suited to smaller reactor designs.

For Malaysia, the tool provides a way to explore possible staffing requirements before major nuclear infrastructure decisions are made, giving planners a clearer picture of whether existing universities, training systems, utilities, regulators and technical organizations could supply the necessary expertise.

Malaysia Turns Nuclear Ambitions Into Detailed Skills Projections

Participants populated the modelling tools with Malaysia-specific information, mapped national organizations and competency categories, and examined recruitment sources, staff attrition, localization opportunities and training pipelines that could influence the country's future nuclear workforce.

The calculated staffing projections were then compared with IAEA reference benchmarks, allowing participants to see where Malaysia already has useful capabilities and where additional specialists, education programmes or institutional development could be required.

MyPOWER Corporation described the exercise as a shared, data-driven foundation for discussions between universities, regulators and utilities. Such coordination matters because nuclear programmes require expertise across engineering, operations, regulation, radiation protection, safety, project management, maintenance and many other fields, with different skills becoming necessary at different stages of development.

Research Reactor Plans Add Another Workforce Challenge

Malaysia is considering a new multipurpose research reactor, creating another need to forecast specialist staffing across the full reactor lifecycle. Workshop participants therefore worked with the Research Reactor Human Resource (RRHR) model alongside the NPHR tool. The RRHR model helps countries compare their existing workforce capabilities with the expertise required for a new research reactor, making it easier to identify competency gaps and estimate additional recruitment and training needs.

Malaysia's existing experience with the TRIGA PUSPATI reactor gives it a valuable technical base, yet a new multipurpose facility could demand additional or different competencies. Building those capabilities takes time, particularly when highly specialized professionals may require years of university education, technical training and practical experience before they are ready for key responsibilities.

Planning Now Could Shape Malaysia's Nuclear Readiness for Years

Workforce preparation is becoming more relevant as Malaysia approaches another important stage in its research reactor planning. A Phase 1 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review for Research Reactors mission is scheduled for January 2027, when international experts are expected to review the country's infrastructure across specialized areas connected with research reactor development.

Malaysia's nuclear officials see workforce modelling as a way to identify competency shortages early, forecast future personnel requirements and build a structured human resource development strategy capable of supplying qualified staff throughout a reactor's lifecycle.

The workshop was delivered as part of continuing IAEA assistance for nuclear infrastructure development under its Milestones Approach, with funding provided through the Peaceful Uses Initiative. Similar NPHR and RRHR training has now reached more than 20 Member States that are considering, planning or already operating nuclear power and research reactor programmes.

For Malaysia, the exercise highlights a practical reality behind any future nuclear project: reactors and infrastructure can be designed and constructed, but a safe and sustainable programme also depends on developing experienced people at the right time. By modelling those requirements years in advance, the country can connect today's education and training decisions with the technical workforce it may need for tomorrow's nuclear energy landscape.