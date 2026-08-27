Russia's top commander says his troops are 4 kilometres from Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk

​Russia's top ‌military officer ​has said that ‌his forces are just four kilometres (2.49 miles) from the ‌eastern outskirts of ‌the Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk, which ⁠President ​Vladimir ⁠Putin has made clear ⁠Moscow wants to control.

Valery Gerasimov, ​chief of Russia's General ⁠Staff, made the comments ⁠in ​a video released by the ⁠Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠independently verify his assertion.