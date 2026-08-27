Russia's top commander says his troops are 4 kilometres from Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk
Russia's top military officer has said that his forces are just four kilometres (2.49 miles) from the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk, which President Vladimir Putin has made clear Moscow wants to control.
Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's General Staff, made the comments in a video released by the Defence Ministry on Thursday.
Reuters could not independently verify his assertion.