Russia's top commander says his troops are 4 kilometres from Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 12:43 IST
Russia's top commander says his troops are 4 kilometres from Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk

​Russia's top ‌military officer ​has said that ‌his forces are just four kilometres (2.49 miles) from the ‌eastern outskirts of ‌the Ukrainian fortress city of Sloviansk, which ⁠President ​Vladimir ⁠Putin has made clear ⁠Moscow wants to control.

Valery Gerasimov, ​chief of Russia's General ⁠Staff, made the comments ⁠in ​a video released by the ⁠Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠independently verify his assertion.

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