China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 11:43 IST
China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

​China's Politburo ​met on ‌Friday to direct ​rescue work after the catastrophic ‌mudslide and flash flooding that struck areas along Nepal's border with China's Tibet, ‌state media reported.

Authorities must "scientifically ‌formulate search-and-rescue plans, make every effort to search for missing people from ⁠China and ​abroad," ⁠the meeting chaired by President Xi ⁠Jinping said, according to state news agency ​Xinhua.

The meeting said rescue work ⁠faced "extremely difficult challenges" and called for ⁠stronger ​monitoring of glacier lakes, landslide risks and barrier lakes, ⁠emergency aid to affected areas in Nepal, ⁠and ⁠closer international disaster cooperation.

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