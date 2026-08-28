China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

​China's Politburo ​met on ‌Friday to direct ​rescue work after the catastrophic ‌mudslide and flash flooding that struck areas along Nepal's border with China's Tibet, ‌state media reported.

Authorities must "scientifically ‌formulate search-and-rescue plans, make every effort to search for missing people from ⁠China and ​abroad," ⁠the meeting chaired by President Xi ⁠Jinping said, according to state news agency ​Xinhua.

The meeting said rescue work ⁠faced "extremely difficult challenges" and called for ⁠stronger ​monitoring of glacier lakes, landslide risks and barrier lakes, ⁠emergency aid to affected areas in Nepal, ⁠and ⁠closer international disaster cooperation.