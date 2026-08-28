French finance minister says downward GDP revision will have impact on third quarter figures

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 12:58 IST
French finance minister says downward GDP revision will have impact on third quarter figures

​The ​downwards revision ‌to France's second ​quarter economic figures will have ‌an impact on the third quarter's figures, Finance Minister Roland ‌Lescure said on Friday, adding ‌this showed the hit to the economy from this summer's heatwave.

Lescure, ⁠speaking ​at ⁠a business event in Paris, was commenting ⁠after the INSEE official ​statistics body cut France's second quarter ⁠economic growth to 0.0% from ⁠an ​earlier, preliminary estimate of 0.2%.

"The INSEE figures show ⁠the first impact from the ⁠horrible summer ⁠we have had," said Lescure.

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