French finance minister says downward GDP revision will have impact on third quarter figures
The downwards revision to France's second quarter economic figures will have an impact on the third quarter's figures, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Friday, adding this showed the hit to the economy from this summer's heatwave.
Lescure, speaking at a business event in Paris, was commenting after the INSEE official statistics body cut France's second quarter economic growth to 0.0% from an earlier, preliminary estimate of 0.2%.
"The INSEE figures show the first impact from the horrible summer we have had," said Lescure.