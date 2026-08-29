India's firm stance holds as Pakistan pleads internationally over Indus Waters Treaty suspension

Driven by growing domestic vulnerabilities and diplomatic isolation, Pakistan has turned to the international community following India's decisive suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Addressing a virtual seminar organised by the Pakistani Embassy in the United States, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raised concerns over India placing the treaty in abeyance, describing water security as central to his country's national stability while warning of broader regional consequences.

A distraught Dar said, "India's unilateral decision in April 2025 to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance has no basis in the treaty." While urging dialogue and cooperation, in the same breath, the Pakistani Foreign Minsiter issued hollow rhetoric of consequences if the treaty is not restored--thereby effectively exposing Islamabad's entire facade of promoting peace and stability in the region.

"What is at stake, therefore, extends well beyond India and Pakistan... The Indus Basin is the lifeline of more than 250 million Pakistanis. Our agriculture, food security, energy production, livelihoods and economic development are deeply dependent upon the waters of the Indus River system. Water security for Pakistan is therefore inseparable from economic security, food security and ultimately national security. They affect not only the stability of South Asia but also create a dangerous precedent for treaty relations everywhere in the world. International agreements derive their value from certainty and predictability," he said. With the country continually reeling from the consequences of the mismanagement of its internal resources, the Pakistani Foreign Minister's comments offered a window into how the country's developmental infrastructure is in shambles as he pinned the blame on climate change.

"The challenge becomes even more acute when viewed against the realities of climate change. Pakistan is already among the world's worst water-stressed countries. Over the decades, our per capita water availability has declined dramatically. Changing precipitation patterns, glacial retreat, devastating floods, prolonged droughts, and increasing hydrological variability are placing additional pressures on an already stressed system. These realities should compel greater and stronger cooperation," he said. Pleading to the international community for support amid growing diplomatic isolation, the foreign minister warned, "Any attempt to deprive Pakistan of the water rightfully allocated to it under the Indus Water Treaty would have profound consequences for regional peace and security. "

In his plea to the international parties, he said, "Let us therefore preserve the Indus as what it has always been for the peoples of our region- a source of life, livelihood and civilisation, not a fault line for confrontation. Shared waters must never be weaponised." The geopolitical shift follows India's firm retaliatory measure in April 2025, suspending the water-sharing framework after a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Reaffirming its long-standing principle that "blood and water cannot flow together," New Delhi has made it clear that treaty operations will remain suspended until Islamabad takes verifiable, irreversible action to dismantle cross-border terror networks operating from its soil. New Delhi's policy directly links water cooperation to cross-border security, setting a firm precedent that economic and natural resources will not be shared while state-sponsored terrorism persists.

India's firm posture highlights its refusal to succumb to international pressure or hollow threats, maintaining international focus on Pakistan's failure to curb cross-border terrorism. While Pakistani officials call for international intervention, New Delhi maintains its clear boundary: structural diplomatic frameworks like the Indus Waters Treaty remain contingent on total peace and an absolute end to cross-border violence. (ANI)