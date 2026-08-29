Canada capitalises on US university crackdown to poach top American academics: Report

Canada has successfully recruited dozens of prominent academics from elite American universities as the Trump administration intensifies its scrutiny and financial restrictions on higher education institutions across the United States, according to a report by CNN.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:04 IST
Canada capitalises on US university crackdown to poach top American academics: Report
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photos/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Canada has successfully recruited dozens of prominent academics from elite American universities as the Trump administration intensifies its scrutiny and financial restrictions on higher education institutions across the United States, according to a report by CNN. Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday that 64 world-leading scholars have been hired under an eight-year, CAD $500 million (over $350 million USD) initiative spanning multiple top universities across Canada.

CNN reported that 48 of the newly hired academics are departing prestigious American institutions--including Harvard, Cornell, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) covering specialised fields such as medicine, engineering, and climate science. The mass hiring comes amid growing friction between the White House and top US research centres. As highlighted by CNN, President Donald Trump's administration has targeted several elite colleges by cutting federal funding and tightening oversight regarding scientific grant distribution.

The political pressure has stirred deep uncertainty among researchers evaluating the future of their academic work in the US. Speaking at a news conference at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Minister Joly framed the initiative as a deliberate defence of intellectual freedom. "While certain countries are cutting research and turning their back on academic freedom, we're doubling down on science and we're doubling down on research," Joly told reporters.

Addressing potential fallout over US-Canada relations, she added, "The US administration is making its own decisions and we're taking ours. We're very glad that these fantastic professors are coming." CNN noted that the White House was reached out to for comment regarding the recruitment push.

The academic exodus is backed by Canada's broader Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative, a CAD $1.7 billion (over $1.2 billion USD) fund designed to draw world-class intellectual talent to the country. Scholars making the move cited concerns over deteriorating academic freedom and hiring barriers in the US as key drivers behind their decision to relocate. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Conversations Changing Mali: How a Former FGM Defender Became Advocate for Girls

Conversations Changing Mali: How a Former FGM Defender Became Advocate for G...

Global
2
Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Global
3
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel thanks India for support following devastating flood

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel thanks India for support following devasta...

Global
4
IIT Delhi Director warns protesting students of disciplinary action amid agitation over student's death

IIT Delhi Director warns protesting students of disciplinary action amid agi...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Central Asia’s Carbon Problem Starts With How Much Energy Its Economy Wastes

The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026