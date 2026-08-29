"Not here to create division, world is one family": Diaspora leaders ahead of RSS chief's address at Madison Square, New York

Hours ahead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's highly anticipated address in New York City, diaspora leaders and event organisers have strongly defended the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' in New York, emphasising the message of pluralism, community integration and open dialogue. Bhagwat is scheduled to address an audience on August 29 at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden during a programme titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations'.He arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach visit spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, marking the centenary year of the organisation.

Earlier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had voiced his strong disapproval of the RSS event in New York. "It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to," he said a day after the RSS Chief arrived in the city. Tejal Shah, President of the World Hindu Council of America (Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America), told ANI, "This is an event giving out the message of plurality, unity in diversity, and the integration of the entire community coming together and celebrating not only the festival of Raksha Bandhan, but also the relationship that each community member will have with one another. As a result, we can make the world a better place tomorrow. The loud and clear message is: come forward, put the differences aside, let's work together for humanity, and let's work together for a better tomorrow."

Highlighting the interfaith and inclusive nature of the scheduled cultural programme, Priya S, Spokesperson for the Universal Oneness Celebrations, told ANI, "This is a cultural and community event where we are going to have people from all walks of life. It is an interfaith event, so while a section of people may oppose, we are extending a hand to say that the world is one big family. "After this event, people are going to understand why this is important. We may have our differences, but we can still come together and walk together." Addressing concerns surrounding the high-profile gathering, Tamil diaspora member Kathirvel Kumararaja told ANI, "It is a pure misunderstanding of what we are trying to do in this event, as an organisation, or even as Hindus. We are not here to create any kind of division or disruption to the synergy and harmony that already exists in this country or society. We all know the contributions we are making; Indians are among the most prosperous immigrant communities, and that success stems from the values we inherited. "We want to ensure those values are communicated clearly. We are open to dialogue and discussion to address any concerns from people who may not understand Hinduism."

Building seamlessly on this spirit of unity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US visit on Friday and penned a heartfelt tribute on how the organisation has presented the world with the gift of 'Sri Krishna consciousness'. He participated in a food distribution initiative for homeless people, stressing that Krishna consciousness can help overcome conflicts and divisions in the world.

Speaking to ANI on the significance of Bhagwat's visit, Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner of ISKCON, said, "In 1966, Swami Prabhupada officially founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). We are standing at 26 2nd Avenue, the same place from where ISKCON began, and today we have 1300 temples across 120 countries. "Swami Prabhupada is given the credit of taking Hindu Sanatana Dharma to every corner of the world, and it all began here. It was a historic day when RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrived here. He told how we can work together for global peace and harmony." He also shared the message by the RSS Chief, which said, "An inspiring venue which brought really a matchless gift of Sri Krishna consciousness to the world. I am humbled and surcharged with the feeling of pure sattvic love towards he who resides in everybody and everything. Heartiest thanks to all who arranged this inspiring event for me."

On Bhagwat's visit, in a post on X, Gauranga Das said, "It was our great honour that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji visited the ISKCON temple at the 26th Second Avenue in New York, offered garland to Srila Prabhupada and also inaugurated the distribution of the 100,000th meal of the Zero Hunger New York initiative at the @bhakticenter." Also speaking to ANI, Anuttama Dasa, Minister of Communications and Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) of ISKCON, hailed the visit of the RSS Chief and said, "Mohan Bhagwat visited us, and we are very grateful that he was here. A couple of weeks ago, Hema Malini was here. Both of them visited and we talked about how we can work together to try to promote God Consciousness and Krishna Consciousness values around the world."

In his remarks, he noted how, in a time when the world is facing conflicts and polarisation, "ISKCON is trying to promote the understanding of the shared values that we all have. I appreciate the comments that he made today, talking about that as well and the need of the world for a spiritual awakening." Addressing devotees at the temple, Bhagwat spoke about the importance of consciousness in bringing people together despite differences and conflicts. "In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness. We are one and we have been having it through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach visit covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (ANI)