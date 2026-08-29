Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the roles of cursed witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic 2," a sequel that arrives in cinemas almost three decades after the original film. "Practical Magic" was released to a lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained a cult following among fans over the years.
Dolly Parton's legacy lives on through book deliveries to kids
For 3-year-old Simon Dockery, a trip to the mailbox can mean a new adventure. Since he was a baby, books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library have arrived at his family’s Georgia home each month. Now his younger brother, 11-month-old Samuel, also receives books of his own.