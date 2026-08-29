Following is a summary ​of current ​entertainment news briefs.

'Practical ‌Magic 2' ​returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Sandra ‌Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the roles of cursed witch sisters Sally ‌and Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic 2," ‌a sequel that arrives in cinemas almost three decades after the original film. "Practical Magic" was released ⁠to ​a ⁠lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained ⁠a cult following among fans over the years.

Dolly ​Parton's legacy lives on through book ⁠deliveries to kids

For 3-year-old Simon Dockery, a trip ⁠to ​the mailbox can mean a new adventure. Since he was a baby, ⁠books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library have arrived ⁠at ⁠his family’s Georgia home each month. Now his younger brother, 11-month-old Samuel, ‌also ‌receives books of ​his own.