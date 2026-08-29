Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jerry Sandusky accuser expected to recant abuse claim

One of Jerry Sandusky's accusers reportedly plans to recant his testimony against the former ​Penn State defensive coordinator who is serving a decades- long prison sentence for sexually abusing boys. A judge has ​scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 8 in Bellefonte, Pa., ABC News reported Thursday.

Feds say ‌fake ​49ers player swindled $1.3M from women

Federal authorities claim a man posed as a San Francisco 49ers player and scammed more than two dozen women out of about $1.3 million. The FBI arrested Daejon Love, 35, and his alleged accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, on Aug. 24 in Boise, Idaho. They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's office ‌in the District of Oregon. The men remain in federal custody in Boise.

Tennis-Sabalenka, Pegula welcome US Open prize money boost, new player council

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula praised the U.S. Open's record prize money allocation and the creation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, saying calls for competitors to get a larger share of the revenue were beginning to gain traction. The U.S. Open announced a record $108 million prize purse for this year's tournament, while the four Grand Slams unveiled plans for an advisory council following growing pressure from leading players for increased ‌prize money and a bigger role in decisions affecting the sport.

Tennis-Mertens joins Parry in Monterrey final after rallying past Bartunkova

Belgian second seed Elise Mertens recovered from a set down to beat Czech Nikola Bartunkova 1-6 6-4 6-2 at the Monterrey Open on Friday, ‌setting up a final showdown with Diane Parry in the WTA 500 hardcourt tune-up event ahead of the U.S. Open. Frenchwoman Parry, 23, earlier upset American fifth seed Ann Li 7-6(7) 6-4 in two hours and three minutes in the first semi-final to book her place in the final.

Tennis-Gauff draws the line on US Open ticket freeloaders

Coco Gauff has had enough of the acquaintances who vanish for a year and resurface only when they want free tickets to see her compete in the U.S. Open. "To be honest, yeah, people come out of the woodwork. You haven't spoken to someone for years. They don't say congrats or happy birthday or ⁠nothing, then they're like, ​Oh, I'm in New York, can I have eight tickets to your ⁠match in your box, please," fourth seed Gauff told reporters on Friday.

Tennis-Federer embraces Hall of Fame moment and reflects on legacy beyond titles

Roger Federer said that his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame gave him a rare opportunity to reflect on his incredible career and to ponder his contribution to the sport. The ⁠20-time Grand Slam champion, who will be inducted in Newport on Saturday alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, said the honour differed sharply from the trophies and rankings that defined his playing days.

Reports: Florida makes Todd Golden highest-paid Gators coach ever

Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden has signed his third contract extension ​in three years, raising his average annual salary to $8.25 million and making him the highest-paid coach in school history, according to multiple reports on Friday. The new deal, now six years at $49.5 million through the 2031-32 season, boosted Golden's yearly ⁠average by $2.25 million, per reports. Golden got a raise from $6 million to $7.5 million for this coming season. First-year Gators football coach Jon Sumrall, for comparison, is on a six-year, $44.7 million contract and will make $7.45 million this season.

NFL preseason roundup: Ravens rout Commanders to finish unbeaten

Tyler Huntley threw for a first-quarter touchdown to open the scoring, Joe Fagnano threw ⁠a ​TD pass and added a scoring run and the host Baltimore Ravens completed an unbeaten preseason by thrashing the Washington Commanders 41-3 on Friday night. Huntley's 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore highlighted a 4-for-4 passing performance for 61 yards. Fagnano scored on a 1-yard run later in the opening quarter to give Baltimore a 14-0 advantage.

Tennis-Pegula, Tiafoe see progress on diversity in tennis at US Open

American players Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe said tennis is moving in the right direction on diversity as Tiafoe highlighted increased representation at the ⁠top of the game and the financial barriers facing young players. Pegula said the sport's global reach was one of its strengths, pointing to players from around the world and the varied fan bases they attract.

Avs' Cale Makar becomes highest-paid player in NHL history

Colorado Avalanche ⁠defenseman Cale Makar inked an eight-year, $163.2 million contract on Friday, becoming the first ⁠player in NHL history to earn more than $20 million per year. The deal, which begins in the 2027-28 season, will pay the 27-year-old rearguard $20.4 million per year through the 2034-35 campaign.

MLB suspends Dominican prospect in age-fraud case

A once-prized prospect from the Dominican Republic has been suspended by Major League Baseball after a league investigation revealed the player was part of an elaborate plot to portray ‌him as nearly two years younger than he ‌actually was, ESPN reported Friday. The age-fraud plot included extreme efforts by the player's handler such as falsifying school and medical records, faking birth ​and death certificates and even staging a gravesite, per the report.