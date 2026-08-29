Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's drug regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that China's drug regulator had accepted its application to sell the oral version of its GLP-1 weight-loss drug Wegovy, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to catch up with rival Eli Lilly in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market. Novo, Lilly, Pfizer and local firm Innovent Biologics are competing for market ​share with their versions of once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injections in China, as the country's National Health Commission has said the rate of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030.

BioNTech halts mRNA colorectal cancer vaccine trial after safety review

BioNTech SE said it will ​end a mid-stage study of its experimental mRNA cancer vaccine after an independent committee found the treatment was unlikely to help colorectal cancer patients live longer, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares 7.5% ‌lower on Friday. The trial was ​testing whether the immunotherapy, autogene cevumeran, prevented a recurrence in patients with high-risk, mid-stage colorectal cancer who had already undergone surgery but still had traces of cancer DNA in their blood.

US FDA approves Lilly's Mounjaro to reduce cardiovascular risk

Eli Lilly said on Friday the U.S. FDA has approved its diabetes drug Mounjaro to reduce the chances of heart attack or stroke in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk of cardiovascular events. The approval expands the use of Mounjaro, which targets the GLP-1 protein, beyond blood sugar control. In the U.S., Lilly sells the obesity version of the drug under the brand Zepbound.

AstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug succeeds in late-stage oesophagus disease trial

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma drug Tezspire met the main goals of a late-stage trial in patients with a chronic inflammatory disorder of the oesophagus, offering the company a boost after a string of pipeline setbacks. While the outcome could help restore some confidence ‌in AstraZeneca's pipeline, which has been squeezed by a series of trial failures and regulatory setbacks, investors remain focused on the upcoming results of two cancer trials seen as more supportive of the company's growth prospects and share price.

Meta settlement falls short on teen mental health protections, whistleblower says

A whistleblower whose testimony helped build a child safety case against Meta Platforms said on Wednesday that the firm's settlement with a coalition of U.S. states does not meaningfully address harms from social media that he described in court. Former Meta safety engineer Arturo Bejar told a judge and eight jurors last week that the firm had knowingly underreported the frequency with which teens were harmed on its platforms, pushed them toward content that made them feel bad about themselves and failed to correctly adjudicate reports of child predation.

US FDA approves Roivant-Priovant's skin and muscle disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved a treatment from Roivant and partner Priovant Therapeutics for a rare disease, making it the first oral drug for the condition affecting skin and muscles. Shares of Roivant closed up 2% at $37.58 in afternoon trading.

US widens lettuce-related cyclosporiasis probe to 20 states

U.S. health authorities have widened their probe into a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after detecting cases in three ‌additional states, raising the total to 20 states, the FDA and CDC said on Thursday. The outbreak, linked to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants and sourced from Taylor Farms' operations in Mexico, has grown to 11,458 cases, including 495 hospitalizations.

US FDA approves Takeda, Protagonist's drug for rare blood cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind drug from Takeda Pharmaceutical and Protagonist Therapeutics to treat a rare blood cancer, the health regulator said on Friday. The approval of rusfertide brings a highly anticipated, less-invasive treatment option for thousands of patients who have historically relied on frequent bloodletting procedures ‌to manage their condition.

Explainer-What to know about postpartum mental illness

After a month-long trial, a Massachusetts jury is deciding the fate of Lindsay Clancy, a mother who killed her three young children in 2023 and then tried to kill herself. Her defense lawyer says her actions were due to her suffering from the most severe form of postpartum mental illness, while a prosecutor called the tragedy a planned murder. Here is what to know about the range of mental health conditions that are associated with childbirth:

China approves J&J psoriasis pill Icotyde, says drugmaker

China's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's oral pill for psoriasis, the company said on Thursday, intensifying competition in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market with rivals including Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie. Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes itchy, scaly, and inflamed patches of skin, affects more than 8.4 million patients in China, according to J&J. Other treatments include its own Tremfya, Bristol Myers' Sotyktu and AbbVie's Skyrizi.

Measles cases in Pennsylvania rise to 460 amid ongoing outbreak

Pennsylvania's health department said on Friday the confirmed number of cases linked to a measles outbreak has reached 460 this year, an increase of 36 over its update two days ago. Two Pennsylvania residents have died after contracting the highly contagious disease — the first such deaths reported in the United States in 2026 — as cases reach their highest level in more than three decades.

Walmart settles US government's opioid lawsuit, Justice Department says

Walmart has settled a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the retailer of fueling a nationwide opioid epidemic by unlawfully dispensing prescriptions from its pharmacies, the ⁠Department of Justice said on Friday. Terms were ​not immediately available.

Health Round: Younger lung cancer patients more easily matched to targeted therapies

We also report on an analysis that confirms the importance of taking your blood pressure meds ⁠on schedule. YOUNGER LUNG CANCER PATIENTS HAVE MORE TARGETABLE TUMORS

Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal

Kimberly-Clark has asked EU regulators permission for its proposed $40 billion takeover of Tylenol maker Kenvue, documents on the EU Commission's website showed. Kimberly-Clark announced the takeover in November last year.

Success after a century of failures: Inside Moderna and Merck's cancer vaccine breakthrough

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, was at a Lebanese restaurant celebrating a friend’s birthday late on August 13 when he got the call. An mRNA cancer vaccine the company had been developing with Merck had hit its mark — the first success of a therapeutic cancer vaccine in late-stage testing after more than 100 years of failed attempts.

FDA allows marketing of Juul's new e-cigarettes and flavored pods

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ⁠on Friday authorized the marketing of three new 'JUUL2' e-cigarette products, the latest in a series of approvals for nicotine products the agency says may offer a lower-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes. Here are some details:

Walmart settles US government's opioid lawsuit, which sought billions, for $50 million

Walmart will pay $50 million to settle a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the nation's largest retailer of fueling a nationwide opioid epidemic by unlawfully dispensing prescriptions from its pharmacies, the Department of Justice said on Friday. The payout is far less than the billions of dollars in civil penalties that the Justice Department had said Walmart could owe when the lawsuit began in December 2020, near the end of President Donald Trump's first White House term.

Biopharma firm BioXcel Therapeutics ​files for bankruptcy in US

AI-driven biopharma firm BioXcel Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Thursday. Here are more details:

Roivant, Priovant launch newly approved rare disease drug Lisraya at $35,000 a month

Roivant and partner Priovant Therapeutics on Friday set a list price of $35,000 for a 30-day supply of their newly approved rare disease drug, Lisraya. Here are the details:

Kennedy advisers recommend doubling US autism spending on care, family support

A U.S. advisory committee on autism adopted a new strategic plan on Thursday that calls on federal agencies to nearly double investment in ⁠research and initiatives focusing on medical care, housing, aging, and other priorities to support people with the condition and their families. The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, an advisory panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this year to reshape federal priorities in autism, recommended boosting investment by the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies to roughly $760 million annually from $390.4 million to address a sweeping array of issues impacting people with autism and their families.

LeapFrog plans up to $100 million in India healthcare investments over two years

Global private equity firm LeapFrog Investments plans to invest $80 million to $100 million in India's healthcare sector over the next two years, a top executive told Reuters, as it seeks to benefit from the rising demand for medical services. Expanding insurance coverage and greater use ⁠of ​diagnostics and preventive care in a country with high rates of chronic disease have boosted healthcare spending. India's healthcare sector was valued at about $180 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $320 billion by 2028, government data showed.

Congo starts Ebola vaccinations for health workers

Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday began vaccinating frontline health workers with a vaccine approved for a different Ebola species, as authorities seek to contain the country's largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak on record. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said Congo had received more than 50,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine and would begin vaccinations in provinces affected by the outbreak, prioritising health workers.

Aid group MSF opens new Ebola treatment centre in eastern Congo

French aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Friday it had opened a new Ebola treatment centre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Bed shortages are seen as one of many challenges in controlling the outbreak, which is the second deadliest ever and outpacing containment efforts.

Cytokinetics heart drug shows promise in trial, but analysts question modest benefits

Cytokinetics said on Friday detailed late-stage data showed its drug, aficamten, significantly improved symptoms and exercise capacity in patients with a genetic heart condition that currently has no approved treatments. Its shares, however, fell 6% as Wall Street analysts focused ⁠on the treatment's modest benefits and safety concerns.

US FDA approves Gilead's once-daily combination pill for HIV treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilead Sciences' once-daily oral combination pill for treatment of adults whose HIV infection has already been reduced to very low levels, the company said on Thursday. The drug, branded Bixlenvo, combines Gilead's HIV medicines bictegravir and lenacapavir.

Beyond the Scale: Men turn to cosmetic clinics to complete weight-loss transformation

As top-selling weight-loss drugs help more U.S. men slim down, a growing number are seeking cosmetic treatments for sagging skin, hair loss and dental issues to complete their physical ⁠transformation, patients and plastic surgeons say. Mark C., a 57-year-old from Hoboken, New Jersey, has spent the past five years taking obesity medications, first Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and then Eli ⁠Lilly's Zepbound, shedding 50 pounds (23 kg) in the process. As the weight came off, so did some of the fullness in his face.

CEPI backs Minapharm's experimental Ebola vaccine with up to $16.5 million funding

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will provide up to $16.5 million to Egypt-based pharmaceutical company Minapharm Group to advance an experimental Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine into human trials in Africa, the organizations said on Thursday. This is the fifth Bundibugyo vaccine candidate backed by CEPI in response to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which the group described as the country's largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak.

Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide, experts find

A campaign of forced contraception in Greenland that ran primarily in the 1960s and 1970s violated women's human rights but did not meet the legal definition of genocide, two expert reports concluded on Friday. Both found administering contraception without valid consent breached the women's right to ‌respect for their private and family life and subjected them to degrading treatment in some cases. The reports ‌differed on whether the practice was systemic.

US FDA approves updated COVID vaccines for 2026-27 season

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna, Novavax-Sanofi and Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID vaccines, the companies said on Thursday, after an advisory panel recommended that the shots should target the dominant XFG variant. Four COVID shots had been approved ​for use in the United States: Moderna's mNEXSPIKE and Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty — all three mRNA-based vaccines — and Novavax-Sanofi's, protein-based shot that takes longer to manufacture.