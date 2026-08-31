LIV Golf prepares for bankruptcy filing in September, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 10:20 IST
LIV Golf prepares for bankruptcy filing in September, FT reports

LIV ​Golf may file for bankruptcy ​protection as soon as ‌the week ​of September 7, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the negotiations.

Last ‌week, the professional men's golf league said it had laid off most of its workforce while it continued to secure funding for its ‌next phase, with financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) ‌set to expire. LIV Golf recently sent settlement offers to current players who are owed millions in guaranteed payments beyond 2026, with initial offers amounting to only a ⁠few ​cents on the ⁠dollar, the report said, as the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has been reluctant to ⁠provide additional funding.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. LIV Golf and ​PIF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment ⁠outside regular business hours. PIF has poured more than $5 billion into LIV Golf since the ⁠breakaway ​circuit launched in 2022 but said in April it would cut funding at the close of the league's 2026 season.

The bankruptcy ⁠could be filed in the federal district court of New Jersey, the ⁠newspaper reported. ⁠It added that PIF is expected to provide a bankruptcy loan of less than $100 million, without committing ‌additional funding.

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