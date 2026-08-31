Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL trade roundup: Falcons add DT Gervon Dexter Sr. from Bears

The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears in exchange ​for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick Sunday. The 24-year-old Dexter, who was a starter for Chicago the last ​two seasons, recorded 44 tackles and six sacks in 17 games (all starts) last season. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder ‌totaled ​115 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 49 career games (33 starts) since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

LIV Golf prepares for bankruptcy filing in September, FT reports

LIV Golf may file for bankruptcy protection as soon as the week of September 7, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the negotiations. Last week, the professional men's golf league said it had laid off most of its workforce while ‌it continued to secure funding for its next phase, with financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to expire.

Red Sox reload by activating OF Roman Anthony, SS Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox activated outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story in advance of their game Sunday against the rival New York Yankees. Anthony has not played since May 4 due to a wrist injury, while Story has missed over three months with a sports hernia.

Reports: Giants release former No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal

The New York Giants are releasing offensive lineman Evan Neal, according to multiple reports. Neal was the seventh overall pick ‌by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie.

NFL roster cuts: Teams get down to 53 players

National Football League clubs had until 6 p.m. ET Sunday to trim their rosters to 53 players, with several notable ‌cuts among the day's roster shuffling. --Former first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport was released by the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks release Trevon Diggs; CB may be practice squad bound

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs on Sunday, ahead of the deadline to reduce their active roster to 53 for the 2026 NFL season. Seattle signed Diggs, 27, on Aug. 19 and gave him snaps Friday in its final preseason game. The former Dallas Cowboys star recorded an interception in the 9-9 tie against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennis-Former champion Medvedev, top American Pegula advance as US Open begins

Former champion Daniil Medvedev strolled into the U.S. Open second round while highest-ranked American Jessica Pegula also advanced, as the year's final major got underway on Sunday with a record ⁠purse of $108 million ​up for grabs. Medvedev crashed out in a chaotic first-round defeat a year ago but ⁠was all business on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he beat the French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4 6-2 6-4, quieting doubts after a frustrating run-up to the year's final major.

Aaron Donald ends retirement, rejoins Rams

The Los Angeles Rams defense will now feature two players who have combined to win five NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Rams announced ⁠on Sunday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his retirement and will return to the only team he played for over 10 spectacular seasons. The contract terms were not disclosed, though multiple reports say it's a one-year, $20 million deal with playoff incentives.

Tennis-Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Novak Djokovic's bid for a ​fifth U.S. Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown ended in a stunning 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 defeat by Mariano Navone in the first round on Sunday. The 39-year-old looked out of sorts for much of the match and suffered his earliest defeat at the ⁠tournament.

Tennis-With top rank in mind, Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

American Jessica Pegula kicked off her latest campaign for a maiden major title with a little extra motivation on Sunday, cruising past Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-2 with a shot at the top of the rankings on the line at the U.S. Open. The 2024 finalist is one of four players who ⁠could ​walk out of Flushing Meadows as the world number one and third-ranked Pegula tamed early nerves to ease into the second round with 26 winners to just 14 from her opponent, closing it out with an unreturnable forehand.

Tennis-From Serena double to US Open debut, 17-year-old Frodin gets her own stage

Five years after portraying a young Serena Williams on the set of "King Richard", 17-year-old American Thea Frodin is about to make her own U.S. Open debut at the same tournament where her childhood idol won six singles titles. Frodin was 12 when she was chosen as the tennis-playing double of the actress ⁠who portrayed a young Serena in the 2021 film about the rise of the Williams sisters from Compton to the top of tennis. Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of their father Richard Williams.

Tennis-Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Novak Djokovic made his ⁠earliest exit at the U.S. Open after a shock 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 ⁠loss to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone in a gruelling first-round clash on Sunday, as his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title went up in smoke. The 39-year-old, who vomited during the match and struggled to serve towards the end due to a back issue, was in tears shortly before Navone sealed victory.

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT): 0355 NAVONE SHOCKS DJOKOVIC

Odell Beckham Jr. completes comeback, ‌makes Giants’ roster

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL comeback will ‌continue with the team that launched his career. The New York Giants kept Beckham on their initial 53-man roster Sunday, completing the 33-year-old wide receiver's return ​to the league after he did not play during the 2025 season.