Iran denies attack on Kharg Island, calls Trump's post 'laughable', Nournews reports

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 12:19 IST
Iran denies attack on Kharg Island, calls Trump's post 'laughable', Nournews reports

Oil ​operations at ​Iran's Kharg Island ‌have not ​stopped, Hamid Bovard, CEO of the ‌National Iranian Oil Company, said on Monday, according to Nournews, which said he denied the ‌key oil hub was being ‌destroyed, as U.S. President Donald Trump's social media post had said. "Trump's tweets are laughable ⁠and ​conditions ⁠in Kharg are calm and appropriate," Nournews cited ⁠him as saying, adding that the island, ​from which 90% of Iranian oil ⁠exports originate, had been bombed repeatedly by U.S. ⁠and ​Israeli forces in the past, but oil workers had not ⁠allowed operations to stop "even for a moment".

Contractors were ⁠currently ⁠rebuilding and modernising storage tanks and jetties, he added.

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