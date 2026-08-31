Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36% on rising costs, R&D spending
China's Huawei Technologies reported a steeper 36% plunge in first-half net profit on Monday as soaring input costs and heavier spending on research and development outweighed revenue growth.
The Chinese technology company said net profit for January to June fell to 23.81 billion yuan ($3.54 billion), accelerating from a 32% drop in the same period a year earlier, while revenue rose 9.6% to 467.82 billion yuan, as it continued to recover from U.S. sanctions.