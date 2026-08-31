ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 15:30 IST
ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules

The European Commission ​on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit ​and Roblox will ‌need to ​adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.

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