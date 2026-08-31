ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules
The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will need to adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.
The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will need to adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.
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