Volkswagen CFO says four German sites lack economic case for future production
Volkswagen will do everything in its power to safeguard jobs at its sites as effectively as possible, but there is no viable follow-up production plan for its four German sites, warned CFO Arno Antlitz in a speech on Monday.
"Due to significant cost disparities compared to other European plants, we currently see no economically viable follow-up production for four German sites once the current products are phased out in the early 2030s," said Antlitz during a visit to the Hanover plant, ahead of a key board meeting this week.
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)