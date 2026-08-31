Volkswagen CFO says four German sites lack economic case for future production

​Volkswagen will ​do everything in ‌its power ​to safeguard jobs at ‌its sites as effectively as possible, but there is no viable follow-up production ‌plan for its four ‌German sites, warned CFO Arno Antlitz in a speech on Monday.

"Due ⁠to ​significant ⁠cost disparities compared to other European plants, ⁠we currently see no economically ​viable follow-up production for four German ⁠sites once the current products are ⁠phased ​out in the early 2030s," said Antlitz during a ⁠visit to the Hanover plant, ⁠ahead ⁠of a key board meeting this week.

(Writing by Miranda ‌Murray, ‌Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)