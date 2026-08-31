Swiss police arrest suspect after deadly rave shooting

Swiss police ​said on Monday that ​they had arrested a ‌43-year-old suspect ​in relation to a deadly shooting incident at a rave in the ‌town of Aarau on the weekend.

A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed and five people injured after the shooting at the ‌event at a covered horse race track in the early ‌hours of Sunday morning. Police launched a massive operation and just before 1am on Monday arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man on suspicion of ⁠carrying out ​the attack, it ⁠said.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident, as well as its ⁠background and possible motive, are currently underway. At this stage, ​it is assumed that a single perpetrator was involved," police ⁠in the canton of Aargau said in a statement. Police on Sunday said ⁠they ​were investigating three possible motives for the shooting, including a mass shooting, an act of terrorism or an ⁠unknown criminal motive.

Cartridges found at the crime scene indicated two calibres of ⁠bullets, ⁠possibly from a pistol and a second, larger weapon, potentially an assault rifle, police said.