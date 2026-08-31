Turkey says roadmap being prepared for others to join defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan 

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:04 IST
Turkey says roadmap being prepared for others to join defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan 

​Turkish Foreign ​Minister Hakan ‌Fidan said on ​Monday that a roadmap ‌was being worked on for the process of other countries joining ‌the joint defence pact established ‌earlier this month by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Fidan was speaking ⁠at ​a ⁠press conference after the first meeting of ⁠a key committee established as ​part of the "Mecca Defence Alliance", bringing ⁠together Sunni Muslim U.S. allies concerned ⁠by ​regional conflict. The three countries signed the agreement ⁠on August 7 in Saudi Arabia's ⁠Mecca, ⁠Islam's holy city.

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