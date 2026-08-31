Turkey says roadmap being prepared for others to join defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that a roadmap was being worked on for the process of other countries joining the joint defence pact established earlier this month by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Fidan was speaking at a press conference after the first meeting of a key committee established as part of the "Mecca Defence Alliance", bringing together Sunni Muslim U.S. allies concerned by regional conflict. The three countries signed the agreement on August 7 in Saudi Arabia's Mecca, Islam's holy city.