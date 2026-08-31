A Tight Sugar Market Could Force India Into a Harder Food-vs-Fuel Trade-Off

India's sugar market is heading into a period of unusually tight supply, with low inventories, weather risks and firm global prices combining to keep pressure on domestic prices through FY27 and potentially beyond. A DAM Capital Advisors research report, as reported by ANI, estimates that the country could begin the 2026-27 sugar season on October 1 with around 3 million tonnes of inventory, enough for only about 35 days of consumption and the lowest opening stock in a decade.

The immediate concern is the thinness of that buffer. When stocks are low, even a modest disruption in sugarcane yields, crushing schedules or recovery rates can have an outsized impact on supply. DAM Capital expects sugar production in the 2026-27 season, or SS27, at around 29 million tonnes, but warns that deficient rainfall and an early start to crushing could weaken the final output picture.

The sugar market is no longer operating as an isolated food-commodity story. Sugarcane is also tied to India's ethanol programme, while alternative ethanol feedstocks such as maize and rice connect the sector to wider food, feed and fuel markets. A prolonged sugar deficit would thus force trade-offs across several parts of the agricultural economy at once.

A Thin Inventory Cushion Leaves Little Room for Weather Shocks

The most notable feature of the outlook is not simply the projected size of production, but the limited stock cushion available if that production disappoints. Starting a season with around 3 million tonnes of sugar would leave the system far more exposed to adverse weather than in years when inventories offered greater flexibility.

DAM Capital expects 2026 to develop into a strong El Niño year and sees SS27 as vulnerable to a yield-led disruption. The brokerage also expects the effects to stretch into SS28, when lower acreage and weaker sugarcane production could become additional risks rather than yield alone determining the supply picture.

Weather shocks can become cumulative in an agricultural cycle. A poor season can reduce not only current production but also influence planting decisions, crop availability and processor competition in the following year. If that happens, tight supply may persist even after the initial weather disturbance has passed.

Competition for cane could also intensify outside the sugar-mill system. Jaggery and khandsari producers draw from the same crop, meaning that a smaller cane pool can create stronger competition among processors. In such an environment, the industry's challenge is not merely producing enough cane, but allocating a constrained crop across several competing uses.

Sugar Tightness Could Reshape the Ethanol Feedstock Mix

The most consequential spillover may emerge in ethanol. DAM Capital expects scarcity in the sugar complex to restrict ethanol production from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses through SS27, effectively shifting more of the blending burden towards grain-based feedstocks.

The brokerage estimates total ethanol demand, including requirements from the alcoholic-beverage industry, at around 14.5 billion litres. It expects approximately 11.5 billion litres to be supplied by grain-based ethanol and another 2.9 billion litres by C-heavy molasses, underlining how heavily the system may need to lean on non-sugar feedstocks.

The shift turns a sugar shortage into a broader resource-allocation question. Reducing the use of sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses for ethanol can help preserve sugar availability, but the ethanol demand does not disappear. It simply moves towards maize, broken rice and other grain sources.

This is where the policy tension becomes sharper. Protecting sugar supplies may ease pressure on one commodity while increasing demand for another. The challenge for policymakers will be to maintain ethanol availability without creating excessive pressure elsewhere in the food and feed system.

Grain Markets May Carry Part of the Adjustment

Greater dependence on maize and broken rice could transmit part of the sugar-sector pressure into grain markets. DAM Capital has warned that stronger ethanol demand for these feedstocks could contribute to higher grain prices, especially if the shift becomes large enough to compete meaningfully with other uses.

India does, however, have one potential buffer in the form of surplus Food Corporation of India rice stocks. DAM Capital estimates that FCI rice holdings are around three times the normal buffer requirement, suggesting that public stocks could provide additional raw material for ethanol without immediately relying only on fresh market purchases.

However, this does not remove the underlying trade-off. Rice held by the state is still part of the broader food-stock management system, and using larger quantities for ethanol links energy policy more directly with grain-stock decisions. The more the ethanol programme depends on public food stocks, the more closely fuel policy and food-security management become connected.

Global Sugar Strength Could Make the Domestic Squeeze Harder to Escape

International conditions may offer little relief. DAM Capital expects global raw sugar prices to remain firm, partly because Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter, could divert more sugarcane towards ethanol production if elevated crude oil prices improve the economics of producing fuel rather than sugar.

Brazil matters because its production choices can influence global supply. When Brazilian mills favour ethanol, less cane is available for sugar production, tightening the global market and supporting international prices. For India, that means domestic shortages could coincide with a less favourable external pricing environment.

The interaction between crude oil and sugar is especially important in this context. Higher oil prices can strengthen incentives for ethanol production, which in turn can reduce sugar availability from major exporting countries. What begins as an energy-market development can therefore feed directly into agricultural commodity prices.

India's sugar outlook is ultimately becoming a test of how multiple markets absorb the same shock. Low inventories, weak cane yields, ethanol demand, grain substitution and firm global prices are not separate pressures; they are increasingly part of the same supply chain.

The next several months will show whether this remains a manageable period of tightness or develops into a more persistent structural squeeze. Opening inventories on October 1, rainfall, cane yields, recovery rates, ethanol feedstock decisions and grain prices will all offer early signals of how severe the imbalance becomes.

If weather disruptions extend into SS28, the pressure could last well beyond a single sugar season and that would make India's sugar challenge less about one commodity running short and more about how the country balances food supply, farm output and fuel demand when several of those priorities begin competing for the same agricultural resources.