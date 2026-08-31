More than 6,000 people infected with Ebola in Congo, government figures show

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:03 IST
More than 6,000 people infected with Ebola in Congo, government figures show

‌The number ​of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic ‌of Congo has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday.

The epidemic ‌has become the largest in the ‌central African country's history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020. It ⁠is ​caused by ⁠the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has ⁠no approved vaccines or treatments.

The number of ​people with confirmed infections has risen ⁠to 6,041, and 2,911 of them have died, ⁠the ​communication ministry said on X. Response teams are working in six provinces ⁠affected by the outbreak, with a particular focus ⁠on ⁠Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele, it added.

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