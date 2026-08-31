Peru seeks to lead UN labour body amid funding shortfall
Peru has entered the race to lead the International Labour Organization, its website showed on Monday, as the body grapples with a financial shortfall that may force it to cut jobs.
Peru has entered the race to lead the International Labour Organization, its website showed on Monday, as the body grapples with a financial shortfall that may force it to cut jobs.
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