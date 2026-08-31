China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that under their "strategic guidance and joint efforts", the foundations of bilateral ties will be stronger, with brighter prospects, China's state-run Xinhua reported. "Uncertainties and unpredictable factors in the international situation have increased markedly," Xi said, adding that people's pursuit of peace, development and cooperation remained unchanged.
China is willing to work with Russia and others to "strengthen the forces leading the reform of global governance and advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world", Xi said during the meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. The two also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, Xinhua said.