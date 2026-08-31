China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

Chinese ​President Xi ​Jinping on Monday ‌told Russian ​President Vladimir Putin that under their "strategic ‌guidance and joint efforts", the foundations of bilateral ties will be stronger, with brighter ‌prospects, China's state-run Xinhua reported. "Uncertainties and ‌unpredictable factors in the international situation have increased markedly," Xi said, adding that people's pursuit ⁠of ​peace, development ⁠and cooperation remained unchanged.

China is willing to work ⁠with Russia and others to "strengthen the ​forces leading the reform of global ⁠governance and advancing an equal and orderly ⁠multipolar ​world", Xi said during the meeting on the sidelines of a ⁠Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. The two also ⁠discussed ⁠international and regional issues of common concern, Xinhua said.