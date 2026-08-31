Belgium Prime Minister to arrive in India on first official visit

Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever is slated to embark on an official visit to India from September 2 to 4, during which he will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting on September 3, Bart De Wever and PM Modi will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM De Wever will also deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

This will mark PM De Wever's first visit to India following his ascension to office in February of the previous year. Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken will likewise form part of the visiting delegation. Upon finalising his official schedule in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will proceed to Mumbai to interact with diverse stakeholders, spanning the diamond, ports and logistics industries.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned. Previously, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot convened in Brussels last month to evaluate bilateral cooperation across political, economic, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical sectors.

Both leaders additionally deliberated on international developments, encompassing events in West Asia, during the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue staged in Brussels on July 15. "Co-chaired with DPM and FM Maxime Prevot the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels today. Our partnership has witnessed significant deepening in recent years. Today's discussions reflected the ambition of India's ties with Belgium, and the European Union," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Reviewed our cooperation including in political, economic, investments, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains. Also focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, semiconductors as well as broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking. Had a useful exchange of perspectives on global developments, including in West Asia," he added. Belgium was among the initial European nations to establish diplomatic ties with sovereign India back in September 1947.

The enduring bilateral connection binding India and Belgium draws its strength from common principles, featuring an allegiance to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism, as noted by the Indian Embassy located in Brussels. Furthermore, Belgium backs India's candidature for a permanent seat within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). (ANI)