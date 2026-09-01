Cycling-Pogacar undergoes clavicular surgery after Vuelta crash

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 01:05 IST
Cycling-Pogacar undergoes clavicular surgery after Vuelta crash

Tadej Pogacar underwent successful surgery on ​his left clavicle on Monday ​following the crash that ‌forced him ​to abandon the Vuelta a Espana while leading the race. The Slovenian's bid to win the ‌one Grand Tour that has eluded him was wiped out 30km from the end of stage eight from Pucol to Xeraco.

"This afternoon, Tadej underwent successful surgery ‌on his left clavicle after receiving the all-clear to proceed with ‌the operation," Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, said in a statement. "The procedure went well and he will remain in hospital for post-operative monitoring for a ⁠few days."

Pogacar's ​crash was a ⁠huge blow to the Vuelta, which he had led from the opening stage and ⁠looked set to dominate all the way to the finish in Granada. It also ​leaves a huge question mark as to whether he can participate ⁠in the world road championships in Quebec at the end of September.

"When ready, Tadej will ⁠travel ​home to begin his recovery and rehabilitation under the supervision of the team's medical staff," Rotunno said. "We will continue to monitor his ⁠progress closely throughout the recovery process." Pogacar won his fifth Tour de France last ⁠month and ⁠also won the Giro d'Italia in 2024 and was aiming to become the ninth rider to complete the hat-trick ‌of cycling's ‌Grand Tours.

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