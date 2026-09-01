600,000 seniors have signed up for obesity drugs under new Medicare program

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 01:09 IST
600,000 seniors have signed up for obesity drugs under new Medicare program

​U.S. Centers ​for ‌Medicare and Medicaid ​Services Administrator Dr. ‌Mehmet Oz said on Monday that 600,000 seniors have ‌signed up to receive ‌GLP-1 weight loss medications in the first two ⁠months ​of ⁠a new federal program created to ⁠expand access to ​the highly sought-after treatments.

Under ⁠the so-called Medicare Bridge ⁠program, ​which launched in July, millions of older ⁠Americans qualify for obesity medications ⁠at ⁠just $50 a month.

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