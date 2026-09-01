600,000 seniors have signed up for obesity drugs under new Medicare program
U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Monday that 600,000 seniors have signed up to receive GLP-1 weight loss medications in the first two months of a new federal program created to expand access to the highly sought-after treatments.
Under the so-called Medicare Bridge program, which launched in July, millions of older Americans qualify for obesity medications at just $50 a month.