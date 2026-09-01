Trump on possible Venezuela departure from OPEC: 'It's up to them'

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump ‌said on ​Monday that it's up to ‌Venezuela to decide whether it should leave the Organization of the ‌Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "Well, I don't ‌know. That's up to them. I mean, that's going to be ⁠up ​to ⁠them," Trump told reporters days after ⁠the U.S. and Venezuela struck ​a deal granting Washington partial ⁠control of the South American country's ⁠oil ​reserves.

He named Exxon as among the companies going ⁠into Venezuela as part of that ⁠deal.