Trump on possible Venezuela departure from OPEC: 'It's up to them'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it's up to Venezuela to decide whether it should leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "Well, I don't know. That's up to them. I mean, that's going to be up to them," Trump told reporters days after the U.S. and Venezuela struck a deal granting Washington partial control of the South American country's oil reserves.
He named Exxon as among the companies going into Venezuela as part of that deal.