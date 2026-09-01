Trump on Warsh: He'll do what he has to do

​U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters in the ‌Oval Office he has a lot of respect for Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh and that "he'll do ‌what he has to do" on interest ‌rates. Warsh in a recent speech said the U.S. central bank will "have work to do" if policymakers don't ⁠get ​the confidence ⁠they need that inflation is heading down to 2%.

Trump repeatedly ⁠urges lowering interest rates. "We should pay, in my opinion, ​the lowest interest rates anywhere in the world ⁠by far," Trump said on Monday. The Fed's preferred Personal ⁠Consumption ​Expenditures Price Index remained at 3.7% on an annual basis as of July. Affordability ⁠is top of mind for voters ahead of November's midterm ⁠elections.

Central ⁠bankers will meet next month to consider any interest rate changes.