Tennis-Anisimova cruises to birthday win at US Open

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 01:33 IST
Tennis-Anisimova cruises to birthday win at US Open

Amanda Anisimova breezed ​past Ashlyn Krueger 6-1 ​6-3 in ‌the first ​round of the U.S. Open on Monday in a strong ‌start for last year's runner-up as she looks to challenge for the title again. Playing on her 25th ‌birthday, Anisimova fought off three break points early ‌for a 2-1 lead before running away with the opening set in the all-American matchup at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The ⁠players ​traded breaks ⁠to open the second set but Anisimova, the world ⁠number 10, never let her grip on the match ​slip, breaking Krueger's serve in the final game ⁠to win the match in one hour and 12 minutes. "Ashlyn's ⁠a ​great player so I knew it was going to be a tough match," Anisimova ⁠said in a post-match on-court interview, shortly before the ⁠crowd sang ⁠her "Happy Birthday".

Anisimova will face Austrian Lilli Tagger in the second round.

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